YOUengine (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

