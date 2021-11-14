Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $5.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $12.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $13.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.46 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $60.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

ALBO stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.