Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 146.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 812,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 85.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 355,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,180. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

