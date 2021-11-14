Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.19. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

HWC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. 349,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,164. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

