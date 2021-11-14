Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce sales of $73.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $74.14 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $279.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

