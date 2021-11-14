Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

MOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.