Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Nov 14th, 2021

Analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

