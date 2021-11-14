Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.