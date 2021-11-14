Zacks: Analysts Expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.69 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

