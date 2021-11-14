Zacks: Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 218,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

