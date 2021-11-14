Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will announce $100.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $100.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $365.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshworks.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $37.72 on Friday. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

