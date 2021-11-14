Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

