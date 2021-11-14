Zacks: Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.68. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 960%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,265,000 after acquiring an additional 316,418 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 1,786,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

