Zacks: Analysts Expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of KC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.04. 2,183,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,391. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.39. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

