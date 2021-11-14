Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Plains All American Pipeline also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.