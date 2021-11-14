Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce $347.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $351.61 million. RadNet reported sales of $308.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

