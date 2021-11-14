Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post sales of $13.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

