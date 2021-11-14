Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.28. 455,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,221. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

