Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $29.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.64 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

