Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,419. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

