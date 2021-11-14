Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $76.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.90 million and the highest is $76.22 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $303.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $303.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $298.83 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $305.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

