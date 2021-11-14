Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,269 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

