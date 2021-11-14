Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.97. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.71 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.