Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). GAN posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $13.60. 1,586,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,719. GAN has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

