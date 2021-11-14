Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. FMR LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $62,105,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $65,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,583,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

