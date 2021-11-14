Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $208.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

