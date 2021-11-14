Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. 4,891,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 212,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

