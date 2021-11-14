Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. 1,422,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.