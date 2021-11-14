Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. 1,422,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $23.14.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
