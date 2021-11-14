Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

