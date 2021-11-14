Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $538.69 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.