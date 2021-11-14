Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce sales of $16.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.45 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $60.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $61.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.71 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $82.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

SMSI opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

