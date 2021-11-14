Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.25 Million

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post sales of $351.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the highest is $435.75 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

