Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.82 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $554.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the highest is $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $338.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 224,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.