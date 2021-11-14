Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $554.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the highest is $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $338.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 224,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.