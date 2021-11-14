Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.06. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

