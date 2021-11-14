Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.12. Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock remained flat at $$3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

