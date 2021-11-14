Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

