Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,717,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBD opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $704.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

