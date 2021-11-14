Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $960.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $956.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $964.70 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $26.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.