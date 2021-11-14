Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after acquiring an additional 109,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. 1,793,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

