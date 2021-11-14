Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $62.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

