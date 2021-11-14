Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,146 shares of company stock worth $523,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.