Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,146 shares of company stock worth $523,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

