Zacks: Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.32. 184,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,358. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

