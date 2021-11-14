Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 11,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,589. The stock has a market cap of $328.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 24.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.