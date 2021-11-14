Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.37.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

