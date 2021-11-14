Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00005072 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $36.40 million and approximately $229,771.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,409.02 or 0.99386009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00049941 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.06 or 0.00352600 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.45 or 0.00527931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00182531 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,933,241 coins and its circulating supply is 10,903,741 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.