ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.74 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ZB Token has a market cap of $172.78 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZB Token

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

