Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,326.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.09 or 0.07096792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.67 or 0.00416117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $663.98 or 0.01032213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00086531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00419674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00274549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00260717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004504 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

