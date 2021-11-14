Zebi Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,950.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $12,950.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00070809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00073487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00095445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,731.11 or 0.99897627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.25 or 0.07015740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,091,368,418 coins and its circulating supply is 834,097,730 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

