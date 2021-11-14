Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $591.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.21. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $333.06 and a 1 year high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

