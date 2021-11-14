Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.00306938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00102180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00147440 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

